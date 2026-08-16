Shameless Kikuyu man caught with missing school girl - Long jail term loading (PHOTOs)





Sunday, August 16, 2026 - A middle-aged Kikuyu man from Nyeri County is in police custody after a missing schoolgirl was found in his house.

The girl, identified as Abigail Nduta, is seven years old and is reported to have disappeared from home after being lured away by the suspect.

Police, acting on intelligence, launched an operation that led them to the suspect’s house, where the missing girl was found.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and taken into police custody as investigations continue.

The young girl was taken to Karatina General Hospital for a medical check-up as officers work to establish the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and how she ended up at the suspect’s house.

The suspect is expected to face charges once investigations are completed.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.