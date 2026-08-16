Flirting with death! Youthful men seen hanging dangerously on a city “Nganya” as the driver pulls reckless stunts in Nairobi CBD! When will this madness end? (VIDEO)





Sunday, August 16, 2026 - Kenyans on social media are urging the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to take action against a rogue matatu driver who was captured on camera driving recklessly and pulling stunts associated with the matatu culture.

A group of youths was seen hanging dangerously on the matatu’s windows and door as the driver performed the infamous “manyoka” stunts, putting their lives at risk.

The youths appeared unbothered by the danger as the matatu moved through the city, with the reckless driving attracting the attention of other road users.

Such dangerous behaviour has become common in parts of the city’s matatu industry, despite previous incidents in which passengers and pedestrians have been injured during similar stunts.

The video has sparked outrage online, with many Kenyans calling on NTSA and other relevant authorities to take action against drivers who endanger passengers and other road users.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.