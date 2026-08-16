Desperate for attention! Kikuyu woman goes viral after pulling crazy stunts on TikTok - Huyu Ni Mama Ya Nani? (VIDEO)





Sunday, August 16, 2026 - A little-known Kikuyu woman has sparked an online buzz after posting a video on TikTok pulling off crazy stunts.

In the video, the woman is seen dancing to Mugithi, with some social media users questioning whether the dance moves and stunts are appropriate for her age.

However, others came to her defence, arguing that she was simply enjoying herself and living her life unapologetically.

Watch the trending video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.