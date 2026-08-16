CS DUALE’s allies rough up Fafi MP SALAH YAKUB at a wedding ceremony over political differences - The MP shouted “Wantam” (VIDEO)





Sunday, August 16, 2026 - A scuffle ensued during a wedding ceremony after Fafi Member of Parliament Salah Yakub was roughed up by allies of Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale following political differences.

Reports indicate that trouble started after Yakub and his supporters shouted “Wantam” slogans during the ceremony.

Duale’s close allies, who were among the guests, confronted and roughed up the MP and his supporters as other guests tried to intervene and restore order.

The incident caused drama at the wedding, with those present attempting to calm the situation before it escalated further.

Yakub has lately been a strong critic of President William Ruto’s administration and has publicly declared that he will not support his re-election bid in 2027.

Watch the video.

CS DUALE’s allies rough up Fafi MP SALAH YAKUB at a wedding ceremony over political differences. pic.twitter.com/z6mI9FZk3d — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.