Beautiful slay queen working for KPLC as an engineer excites netizens - Shares VIDEO busy at work! What a man can do, a woman can do





Monday, August 17, 2026 - A beautiful lady working for Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) as an engineer has earned accolades after sharing a video of herself busy at work.

She joined her male colleagues in the field to install electricity in a remote area.

The young engineer shared a selfie video while on top of an electricity pole, leaving many impressed by her dedication to her work.

Some noted that she could use her beauty to pursue a soft life, but instead, she has chosen to get her hands dirty and earn an honest living.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.