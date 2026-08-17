Beautiful slay queen working for KPLC as an engineer excites netizens - Shares VIDEO busy at work! What a man can do, a woman can do

Monday, August 17, 2026 - A beautiful lady working for Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) as an engineer has earned accolades after sharing a video of herself busy at work.
She joined her male colleagues in the field to install
electricity in a remote area.
The young engineer shared a selfie video while on top of an
electricity pole, leaving many impressed by her dedication to her work.
Some noted that she could use her beauty to pursue a soft
life, but instead, she has chosen to get her hands dirty and earn an honest
living.
Watch the video.
Mlipeleka slayqueen mjengo pic.twitter.com/FUPs9pUlhU— Boniface (@kilundeezy) August 16, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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