Secret camera captures how young LADIES parade themselves on the streets of Githurai 45, openly selling MECHI in broad daylight - Uchumi Ni Mbaya (VIDEO)





Wednesday, August 5, 2026 - A secret video recorded in Githurai 45, a bustling estate in Nairobi, captured young women believed to be in their 20s and early 30s openly parading themselves on the streets while preying on men seeking quick paid encounters.

The women are seen positioning themselves near dingy lodgings, busy streets and bars, targeting male passersby, revelers and other potential clients as they go about their activities in broad daylight.

According to reports, the tough economic situation has pushed many of them to the streets, with claims that some charge as little as KSh 100.

The footage has sparked reactions online, with some Kenyans blaming the harsh economic environment for the growing number of young women turning to the streets.

Watch the video below.

Githurai 45 Madame Wanajiuza Mchana. As early as 7AM pic.twitter.com/Jvm89rhoGc — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) August 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.