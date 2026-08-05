“I still love you even in death” - Kalenjin man stabbed to death by a taxi driver at Nyayo Stadium mourned by his fiancé as he leaves behind a young family (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, August 5, 2026 - Kennedy Ngeno's fiancée has taken to social media to mourn him after he was fatally stabbed by a taxi driver during a road rage confrontation at Nyayo Stadium.

In a heartfelt post, Ngeno's fiancée, Dorcas Cherotich, said his sudden death has left her devastated as she reaffirmed her love for him.

“Already missing him. My fiancé. Even in death, I still love you. RIP my love,” she wrote.

Dorcas and Kennedy were blessed with a young daughter, who will now grow up without her father.

CCTV footage circulating online captured the tense confrontation between Kennedy and the taxi driver moments before the tragic incident.

The taxi driver retrieved a knife from his vehicle and stabbed Kennedy before fleeing the scene.

Another person was also injured during the incident.

Kennedy was rushed to Mbagathi Hospital before being referred to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Below are photos of Kennedy's young family.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.