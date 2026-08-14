RUTO’s security team is not taking chances even within the military premises - See how he was heavily guarded after arriving at the Defence Forces Recruits Training School in Eldoret (VIDEO)





Friday, August 14, 2026 - President William Ruto arrived at the Defence Forces Recruits Training School in Eldoret under heavy security, signaling an apparent scale-up in his security arrangements following several security concerns that resulted in former Presidential Escort Unit commander Noah Maiyo being replaced by William Sawe.

A video shared online shows Ruto’s elite bodyguards running alongside his motorcade and keeping a close eye on the President as he was welcomed by senior military officers.

The heavy security presence was also noticeable even within the military premises, with presidential security officers maintaining a tight formation around the Head of State.

With the presidential security detail now under the command of William Sawe, there appears to be no taking chances when it comes to protecting the President.

One notable observation is the reported rotating pattern in the swapping of first-ring protection officers on a weekly basis, a move that could be aimed at maintaining heightened security around the Head of State.

Watch the video.

Presidential security detail even on military premises under the command of William Sawe—there is no taking chances! One thing I have noted is there is a rotating pattern in the swapping of first ring protection officers weekly.pic.twitter.com/8H8zunWJx3 — Chris Sambu (@the_sambu) August 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.