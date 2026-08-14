Notorious Kikuyu man calls IG of Police, DOUGLAS KAJA, seeking protection after being cornered for conning desperate job seekers in Eldoret (VIDEO)





Friday, August 14, 2026 - A Kikuyu man believed to be running a job scam syndicate in Eldoret was captured on camera calling Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, seeking protection after he was cornered by some of his victims and arrested.

Before he was taken into custody, the suspect was seen making desperate calls to the police boss, apparently seeking help as the situation became tense.

However, his attempt to reach out to Kanja was reportedly futile, eventually leading to his arrest.

The suspect pretends to run a job recruitment company, promising desperate job seekers lucrative employment opportunities abroad.

Hundreds of victims have lost money to the suspect, who is also alleged to be well-connected within the police force.

Below is a video of the suspect.

Notorious conman tries to call IG of Police, DOUGLAS KAJA, after being cornered for conning desperate job seekers in Eldoret pic.twitter.com/dhSQ8kqBmv — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.