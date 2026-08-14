Betrayal Loading! The moment RUTO walked out on KINDIKI at KICC as he was delivering his speech! Look at his facial expression! GACHAGUA is right, “Saprano Atatemwa”(VIDEO)

Friday, August 14, 2026 - President William Ruto walked out as his deputy Kithure Kindiki was delivering his speech at KICC during the launch of the National Conversation Beyond 2030, sparking debate on whether he could be planning to dump him ahead of the 2027 General Election.
In
the video, Ruto appears uneasy as Kindiki delivers his speech before he
suddenly walks out of the venue.
His
departure appeared to catch his elite security team off guard, with the guards
seen quickly rising from their seats and following him closely.
The
unexpected moment has since sparked reactions on social media, with some users
questioning whether there could be growing differences between Ruto and his
deputy.
Others
have revisited former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s previous claims that
Ruto could drop Kindiki as his running mate ahead of the 2027 General Election.
Gachagua
has previously warned that Kindiki could eventually be pushed out of the
ticket, with his remarks, “Saprano Atatemwa,” now being
revisited by some social media users.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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