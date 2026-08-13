Police bust hidden chang’aa distilling den in Kisumu (PHOTO)





Thursday, August 13, 2026 - Police have disrupted a hidden distillation operation in Dirubi Village, Kisumu County, following a targeted operation that exposed the manufacture of illicit brews and led to the arrest of two suspects.

Police officers from Maraboi Police Post, working alongside National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), raided the homestead of a suspected illicit brew manufacturer after receiving information about the illegal operation.

Upon arrival, officers found two suspects engaged in the production of illegal alcohol.

The operation resulted in the recovery of approximately 100 litres of kangara, 60 litres of chang’aa, and distillation equipment believed to have been used in the manufacture of the illicit brew.

The two suspects were arrested and escorted to Maraboi Police Post, where they remain in custody pending arraignment as investigations continue.

The recovered exhibits have also been secured at the police facility to support the ongoing investigations.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.