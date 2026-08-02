2 suspects caught transporting bhang on a motorbike in Bomet, abandon the motorbike and flee (PHOTO)

Thursday, August 13, 2026 - Police in Bomet have recovered a large consignment of suspected cannabis sativa following a night operation in Chemomul Village, Bomet Central Sub-County.

Officers based at Bomet Police Station acted on information provided by members of the public before conducting a coordinated night ambush in the area.

During the operation, officers intercepted a red Boxer 100 motorcycle carrying a rider, a pillion passenger and a suspicious sack.

When the suspects were ordered to stop, they reportedly abandoned the motorcycle and the luggage before fleeing into the darkness.

Police officers searched the abandoned sack and recovered 249 rolls of suspected cannabis sativa.

The motorcycle, registration number KMGX 534N, together with the suspected narcotics, was secured as an exhibit.

A manhunt has since been launched for the two suspects who escaped during the operation as police work to establish the source and intended destination of the suspected drugs.

The National Police Service has commended the local administration and members of the public for their cooperation and for providing information that has helped officers combat the illegal trade in drugs and illicit brews.

See photo below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.