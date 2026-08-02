2 more suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Bungoma businessman (PHOTOs)

Thursday, August 13, 2026 - Two more suspects wanted in connection with the murder of Bungoma businessman Nathan Masai Wasama in Cheptais have surrendered to the police as investigations into the killing continue.
Robert
Kimutai Psisei, alias Robert Miti, surrendered at Cheptais Police Station on
Thursday morning.
He was
immediately arrested, escorted and booked at Sirisia Police Station, where he
remains in custody.
Another
suspect, Brian Chongin Kaos, also surrendered at Chwele Police Station and was
taken into police custody.
The
latest developments bring the number of suspects in custody to five as
detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) intensify
efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding Wasama's murder.
The
61-year-old businessman was shot dead on the night of August 8, 2026, at his
shop in Tuikut Trading Centre, Sasur Location, Cheptais Sub-County.
Preliminary
investigations indicate that four men arrived at the trading centre on two
motorcycles before one of them entered the shop and shot Wasama.
The
suspects reportedly fled immediately after the attack.
A woman
who was caught in the incident was also injured and remains admitted to
hospital in stable condition.
The suspects are expected to be arraigned in court once detectives conclude their inquiries.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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