2 more suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Bungoma businessman (PHOTOs)





Thursday, August 13, 2026 - Two more suspects wanted in connection with the murder of Bungoma businessman Nathan Masai Wasama in Cheptais have surrendered to the police as investigations into the killing continue.

Robert Kimutai Psisei, alias Robert Miti, surrendered at Cheptais Police Station on Thursday morning.

He was immediately arrested, escorted and booked at Sirisia Police Station, where he remains in custody.

Another suspect, Brian Chongin Kaos, also surrendered at Chwele Police Station and was taken into police custody.

The latest developments bring the number of suspects in custody to five as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) intensify efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding Wasama's murder.

The 61-year-old businessman was shot dead on the night of August 8, 2026, at his shop in Tuikut Trading Centre, Sasur Location, Cheptais Sub-County.

Preliminary investigations indicate that four men arrived at the trading centre on two motorcycles before one of them entered the shop and shot Wasama.

The suspects reportedly fled immediately after the attack.

A woman who was caught in the incident was also injured and remains admitted to hospital in stable condition.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned in court once detectives conclude their inquiries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.