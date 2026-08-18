Pictured at a burial ceremony! Some cultures are weird! What is the meaning of this? (PHOTO)

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 - A photo of a casket covered in Napier grass during a burial ceremony has sparked an online buzz, with many wondering what it signifies.

According to those in the know, the practice is common in the Western region and is believed to signify that the deceased either took their own life or was found murdered under unclear circumstances.

The Napier grass covering is said to serve as a symbolic mark of shame or misfortune, distinguishing such burials from those of individuals who died naturally.

See the trending photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.