Kenyan man almost goes berserk after snooping through his wife’s phone and discovering that she was cheating on him with DESMOND - Confronts her in public (VIDEO)





Tuesday, August 18, 2026 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic scene after a man snooped through his wife's phone and discovered that she had been cheating on him with a man only identified as Desmond.

The couple had gone for a night out when the man picked up his wife's phone and went through her messages, only to uncover the betrayal.

“Who is Desmond? Is it the same Desmond that I know?” the man lamented as he publicly confronted his wife.

“Leta simu nilipe bill,” the woman was heard saying as tensions escalated between the two.

Members of the public gathered around, watching the couple from a distance as the argument continued.

Watch the video.



