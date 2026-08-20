Pastor NG’ANG’A slams KANYARI and other pastors eyeing political seats ahead of 2027 elections





Thursday, August 20, 2026 - Outspoken Neno Evangelism Center founder, Apostle James Maina Ng’ang’a, has openly criticised fellow preachers who have declared interest in elective seats ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking during a fiery service at his Nairobi church, Ng’ang’a questioned the growing number of pastors positioning themselves for political office.

He told his congregants that if he ever decided to vie for a seat, they should not vote for him.

“Nikisimama msinichague mimi, naona mapastors wameanza kusimama wachaguliwe,” he said, drawing laughter and applause.

The controversial televangelist went further, mocking the campaign strategies of some aspirants.

“Wote wanaimba nyimbo moja tu two term, one term sijui nini,” he added, dismissing the pledges as hollow.

Ng’ang’a insisted politics was not his calling, stressing that he could not bow before leaders who had never sought his prayers.

“Mtumishi wa mungu, nionge hiyo mambo mimi? What is that to me?

“Wamekuja kwangu wakapiga magoti nikawaombea? Leo hii kuhani mimi nipige magoti kwake?” he posed.

His remarks appeared to target city preachers like Victor Kanyari, who has already declared his bid for the Kasarani parliamentary seat in 2027.

Kanyari has been actively campaigning, promising to tackle poor roads, water shortages, education, healthcare, and youth unemployment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.