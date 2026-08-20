Ecuador President issues security directive after death of Intelligence Chief in helicopter crash in Samburu, Kenya





Thursday, August 20, 2026 - Ecuador President Daniel Noboa has ordered security protection for the children of Intelligence Chief Michele Sensi Contugi Ycaza, who died alongside his wife in a helicopter crash in Samburu County, Kenya, on Wednesday.

Through Executive Decree 478, Noboa directed the Presidential Military Household to provide security measures for Contugi’s children.

The order, signed while the President was on an international tour in China, also allows for protection of other family members if a risk assessment deems it necessary.

“With Executive Decree 478, President Daniel Noboa ordered the Presidential Military House to provide security and protection measures to the children of Michele Sensi Contugi Ycaza, who served as Director General of the National Intelligence Center.

“In addition, Noboa ordered that, after a risk assessment report, other family members who require such measures should be included,” Ecuadorian newspaper El Comercio reported.

Although the decree does not cite a specific threat, it forms part of a series of executive actions following the August 19 crash that killed seven people.

The government also ordered a state funeral for Contugi and his wife, Stephany María Hollihan.

Ecuador declared three days of national mourning from August 20 to 22, during which the national flag will fly at half‑mast across public institutions.

Noboa further appointed Luis Carlos Ávila Chávez as Acting Director General of the National Intelligence Center to fill the vacancy left by Contugi’s death.

Contugi and his wife were in Kenya on holiday when their helicopter went down near Mount Ololokwe at 9:13 a.m.

The crash also claimed five Americans, including José Alberto Suárez, a senior NBC Universal and Telemundo executive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.