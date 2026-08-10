OBURU OGINGA defends ODM’s political pact with RUTO’s UDA – “He was the better devil”





Monday, August 10, 2026 - ODM Party Leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has defended the Orange Democratic Movement’s decision to work with President William Ruto.

Speaking during a broad‑based government meeting in Naivasha, Oburu said ODM leaders weighed the political options available and concluded that joining Ruto’s administration was the most viable path.

“We believed in stability. When there was a little shake, we said no, let us come in and join President Ruto,” he remarked, adding that Ruto was considered the “better devil” compared to other alternatives.

“Because looking at the options then, there was nobody better than Ruto.

"Even if we still thought he was a devil, he was a better devil than the other devils,” Oburu said.

The remarks underscore ODM’s dramatic shift from fierce opposition to partnership with the Kenya Kwanza government.

ODM had backed Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022, while Ruto campaigned against the Azimio coalition.

Months of protests and political tension eventually gave way to the broad-based arrangement.

Oburu also challenged party members uncomfortable with the alliance to leave rather than remain undecided, warning that ODM could not accommodate fence‑sitters.

“If you have an issue, raise it honestly. Decide where you are because we want to know who is with us and who is not,” he said.

His comments come amid widening divisions within ODM, pitting leaders supportive of the partnership against those opposed.

The fallout has been visible in clashes between Oburu and former Secretary‑General Edwin Sifuna, as well as disputes over electoral zoning ahead of 2027. elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.