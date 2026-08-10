Mysterious lady captured on CCTV stealing a child at Miiri PCEA church in Nyeri County





Monday, August 10, 2026 - A family in Karatina, Nyeri County, is appealing for help to trace a young girl who went missing from Miiri PCEA Church under unclear circumstances.

The girl, identified as Brianna Lovely Nyawira, is a play-group pupil at Blessings View in Kiangai.

According to a statement shared by the family, Brianna was quietly taking porridge at Miiri PCEA Church when she was approached by a woman wearing a red kofia.

CCTV footage captured the woman approaching the little girl, taking her hand and walking out of the church premises with her.

Brianna’s father, Antony Maina, is reportedly raising her with the help of his mother, following his separation from the girl’s mother.

The family has since reported the matter to officers at Miiri Police Post and Karatina Police Station as efforts to trace the child continue.

The family is now appealing to anyone who may have been at Miiri PCEA Church at the time of the incident, or anyone who may recognise the woman in the red kofia, to come forward with information that could help locate Brianna.

The family has urged anyone with information to contact the police or reach them through 0794 276 654 or 0723 135 856.

The family is hoping that increased public awareness will help reunite Brianna with her loved ones safely.











