Motorbike-riding thugs snatch a gold-chain worth Ksh 300,000 from a foreigner in Malindi (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 - Police are pursuing three suspects who snatched a gold chain worth Ksh 300,000 from a foreigner at Silver Sands in Malindi.
The victim was running his errands when he
was confronted by the suspects and robbed of the expensive chain.
A video shared online shows the suspects
fleeing on a motorbike after the robbery.
"Police are coming to catch you," the victim was
heard shouting as he chased after the thugs in vain.
Photos and video of the suspects have been shared on social media as police continue with the manhunt.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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