Motorbike-riding thugs snatch a gold-chain worth Ksh 300,000 from a foreigner in Malindi (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, August 18, 2026 - Police are pursuing three suspects who snatched a gold chain worth Ksh 300,000 from a foreigner at Silver Sands in Malindi.

The victim was running his errands when he was confronted by the suspects and robbed of the expensive chain.

A video shared online shows the suspects fleeing on a motorbike after the robbery.

"Police are coming to catch you," the victim was heard shouting as he chased after the thugs in vain.

Photos and video of the suspects have been shared on social media as police continue with the manhunt.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.