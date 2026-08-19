Anti-Counterfeit officials raid Eastleigh shop, seize counterfeit Nivea and Vaseline products worth millions - Ogopa Wasomali (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - An enforcement operation carried out in Eastleigh, Nairobi, has led to the seizure of suspected counterfeit personal care products valued at approximately Ksh 1.1 million.

The operation, conducted by the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA), resulted in the recovery of assorted products bearing the Nivea, Vaseline, and Tresemmé brands, suspected to be fake.

The consignment has since been seized and detained pending further investigations and appropriate legal action under the Anti-Counterfeit Act.

This raid forms part of the Authority's sustained efforts to disrupt the storage, distribution, and sale of counterfeit goods within Nairobi's key commercial hubs.

The Anti-Counterfeit Act empowers ACA to combat counterfeiting and related trade in counterfeit goods across Kenya.

Given that personal care and cosmetic products are applied directly to the body, the presence of counterfeits within this category poses a particular concern for public health and safety.

Consumers who unknowingly purchase such items are often left with no means of verifying their origin, authenticity, or quality, exposing them to products that may not meet required safety standards.

See photos from the raid below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.