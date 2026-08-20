Motorists raise alarm over night robbery attacks along Thika Road - Dashcam captures thugs placing stones in the middle of the highway at night (VIDEO)





Thursday, August 20, 2026 - Motorists are raising alarm over a reported increase in nighttime attacks along Thika Road, particularly around Juja Highpoint, Githurai and Kimbo.

Reports indicate that suspected thugs are placing stones in the middle of the highway late at night, forcing motorists to slow down or stop.

In some reported incidents, the suspects are said to stand on the road and throw stones at passing vehicles, creating panic among motorists.

A dashcam video circulating online appears to capture suspected thugs placing stones on the road at night, raising fresh concerns over the safety of motorists using the busy highway.

Nighttime Security Alert on Thika Road



Motorists are raising concerns over attacks along Thika Road, particularly around Juja Highpoint, Githurai and Kimbo.



Reports indicate that thugs are placing stones in the middle of the highway late at night and, in some cases, standing on… pic.twitter.com/IGoRn9QLoh — Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) August 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.