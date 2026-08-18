Kenyan LADY stuns mourners after doing the unexpected during her father’s burial - VIDEO sparks a buzz (WATCH)

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 - A Kenyan lady left mourners stunned during her father's burial ceremony after she pulled an unexpected stunt to celebrate his life.
In a video shared on social media, the lady is seen
switching off the microphone after delivering her speech.
Moments later, the deejay played a popular Rhumba song as
her friends, who had turned up to support her during the send-off, joined her
in a dance.
They danced around the casket to celebrate her late father.
It appears that her father, who died aged 70, was a fan of
Rhumba music.
The act was seen as a way of celebrating his long life and
honoring his memory uniquely and joyfully.
Watch the video.
Try this in Kisii land, watasema umemtoa kafara pic.twitter.com/zekewG9Vd5— Richkidd wizzy (@RichkiddWizzy) August 18, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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