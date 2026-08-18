Kenyan LADY stuns mourners after doing the unexpected during her father’s burial - VIDEO sparks a buzz (WATCH)





Tuesday, August 18, 2026 - A Kenyan lady left mourners stunned during her father's burial ceremony after she pulled an unexpected stunt to celebrate his life.

In a video shared on social media, the lady is seen switching off the microphone after delivering her speech.

Moments later, the deejay played a popular Rhumba song as her friends, who had turned up to support her during the send-off, joined her in a dance.

They danced around the casket to celebrate her late father.

It appears that her father, who died aged 70, was a fan of Rhumba music.

The act was seen as a way of celebrating his long life and honoring his memory uniquely and joyfully.

Watch the video.

Try this in Kisii land, watasema umemtoa kafara pic.twitter.com/zekewG9Vd5 — Richkidd wizzy (@RichkiddWizzy) August 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.