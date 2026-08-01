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More PHOTOs from Farouk Kibet-owned Baniyas Square - Is this the club with the hottest waitresses in Kenya? (LOOK)
More PHOTOs from Farouk Kibet-owned Baniyas Square - Is this the club with the hottest waitresses in Kenya? (LOOK)
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