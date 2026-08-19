Meet dreaded gang leader KASSIM ABDI SEBU, the mastermind of Homa Bay attack, as police order him to surrender - A LADY reveals he terrorized her family and is well-protected(PHOTO & VIDEO)





Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - The identity of Kassim Abdi Sebu, the mastermind behind the recent violence in Homa Bay, has been revealed as the National Police Service confirms that he has been ordered to report to the DCI Homa Bay County Headquarters in connection with the mayhem that rocked the county over the weekend.

As detectives continue pursuing him, one lady has come forward to reveal how Sebu has terrorized her family for years and reportedly enjoys protection from powerful figures.

In a post shared on her Facebook account, the lady expressed relief at the police directive but voiced concern that Sebu might once again escape justice.

“I hope this time, Abdi who has terrorized my family, attacked my brother's workers and participated in the destruction of my family properties will face the full force of the law,” she wrote.

She recounted how, on a previous occasion, police had arrested Sebu following the destruction of Advocate Nyauke's house in Homa Bay, but he was released after an "order from above."

“Last time, after police arrested him following the destruction of Advocate Nyauke's house in Homa Bay, an alleged 'order from above' reportedly saw him released. This time, I hope justice will not be interrupted,” she stated.

The National Police Service has now confirmed that Sebu has been ordered to report to the DCI Homa Bay County Headquarters to assist with investigations into the violence that left several people dead and many others injured.

Below is a video of Kassim alias Commander 001 issuing threats to political opponents and Linda Mwananchi leaders while pledging support for President Ruto.

Kassim Abdi Sebu, the alleged mastermind of Homa Bay violence seen issuing threats to Wantam supporters. pic.twitter.com/kYLquJzCAz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.