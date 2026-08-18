Toxic Marriage! Night drama as Luo woman nearly breaks windows after husband refused to open the door when she came back home late at night from partying (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - A video has emerged showing a couple engaged in a violent altercation at night, following a domestic dispute.

In the video, the woman is seen standing outside the house, pleading with her husband to open the door after she came back home late at night from partying.

She persistently asks him to let her in, but he refuses, prompting her to become violent.

She nearly breaks the windows as she tries to force her way inside.

Social media users have advised the man to walk out of the marriage, noting that his wife appears to be the abusive one in the relationship.

One user commented, “Huyu atakumaliza. Don't open. Na uhame hii nyumba kama sio yako,”.

“Usiwahi oa bibi wa sherehe na pombe,” another commented.

Watch the video.



