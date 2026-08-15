Marry or fall in love with a drunk woman at your own risk - Look at this heavily intoxicated LADY (VIDEO)





Saturday, August 15, 2026 - A video has emerged showing a man struggling to get a heavily intoxicated lady, believed to be his lover, home.

The two had spent the night at a club drinking before leaving in the early hours of the morning, with the lady struggling to walk.

The man was seen desperately trying to support and drag her home as she appeared unable to walk on her own.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.