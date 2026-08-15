Marry or fall in love with a drunk woman at your own risk - Look at this heavily intoxicated LADY (VIDEO)

Saturday, August 15, 2026 - A video has emerged showing a man struggling to get a heavily intoxicated lady, believed to be his lover, home.
The two had spent the night at a club drinking before
leaving in the early hours of the morning, with the lady struggling to walk.
The man was seen desperately trying to support and drag her
home as she appeared unable to walk on her own.
Watch the video.
Huyu ashazima mapema na ndo tunaanza weekend. pic.twitter.com/sIlAMzgVCI— Omwoyo (@omwoyos42) August 14, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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