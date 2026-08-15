Heartbreaking video captures the scene of the accident in Makueni where 7 people from the same village died while en route to a dowry ceremony- The bus was written off (VIDEO)





Saturday, August 15, 2026 - Seven people have been confirmed dead and more than 30 others seriously injured after a 45-seater matatu lost control and rolled several times in Ikangavya Sub-location, along the Emali–Ukia road in Makueni County.

The vehicle was carrying family members and friends from Nthongoni in Kibwezi East who were travelling to the Maumba area in Ikangavya for a dowry ceremony.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the matatu's brakes reportedly failed while descending a steep section of the road before rolling several times.

The crash left the vehicle badly damaged, with images and videos from the scene showing the extent of the destruction.

The injured were rushed to various health facilities, including Makueni County Referral Hospital and Matiliku Sub-County Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

The incident has left families and residents of Nthongoni mourning the loss of their loved ones, who had been travelling together for the family ceremony.

Watch the heartbreaking video from the scene.

Heartbreaking video captures the scene of the accident in Makueni where 7 people from the same village died while en route to a dowry ceremony. pic.twitter.com/gi3mFSWdum — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.