CHARLENE RUTO compares her Tanzanian husband ISAYA YUNGE to her father, President RUTO – “Raised by self-made man and marrying one”





Saturday, August 15, 2026 - Charlene Ruto has continued to heap praise on her Tanzanian husband, Isaya Yunge, describing him as a self‑made man just like her father, President William Ruto.

In a post shared on Instagram, Charlene reflected on the values that shaped her upbringing and how they resonate in her marriage.

“Nothing is more attractive than a God‑founded self‑made man. Raised by one, marrying one,” she said, while sharing a video from a content creator highlighting Yunge’s accomplishments.

Her remarks follow the couple’s Koito ceremony, a traditional engagement and farewell celebration held on Saturday, August 8, at President Ruto’s home in Kilgoris, Narok County.

The event drew widespread attention, marking a significant milestone in their journey together.

In a previous post, Charlene expressed her affection for Yunge and praised his devotion.

“Above all, to thank the one who pursued me, loves me, adores me, and sharpens me. A man after God’s own heart, so intelligent and smart, kind and caring,” she said.

“Just like Yunge, who overcame a difficult childhood to become a renowned techpreneur, President Ruto also rose from humble beginnings, famously recalling that he started out as a chicken farmer.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.