Late-night apartment drama as drunk Nairobi lady confronts her neighbours for badmouthing her (VIDEO)





Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - A lady caused drama after returning home late at night from a drinking spree and confronted her neighbours for reportedly badmouthing her.

She stood outside her house and started hurling insults at her neighbours, asking why they were bothered about her life.

“Mnanisengenya ata hamna adabu. Sipendi ujinga ya neighbours,” she was heard lamenting, adding that she was ready to be given a vacation notice.

It appears that the neighbours had been gossiping about her troubled relationship after she broke up with her boyfriend, something that clearly unsettled her.

Watch the video.



