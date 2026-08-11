Sina Hata Fare! - LADY leaks private messages of KARANGU MURAYA’s late brother, KAGEMA, begging her money barely a month before his death as well-wishers raise millions for his funeral





Tuesday, August 11, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged about the financial difficulties faced by Karangu Muraya’s younger brother, Kagema, before his sudden death.

A lady who was in communication with Kagema has shared private messages in which he appealed to her for financial assistance after he found himself stranded in Mombasa, where he had travelled for a work-related trip.

In the messages, Kagema confessed that he was struggling financially and did not even have money for transport.

“Nimesota. Niko Mombasa aki na sina fare,” Kagema told the lady while seeking help.

Touched by his situation, the lady sent him an undisclosed amount of money to help him deal with the immediate challenge.

The messages have since resurfaced at a time when family, friends and well-wishers are raising funds towards Kagema’s funeral arrangements.

More than KSh 3 million has reportedly been contributed so far, with Kenyans coming together to support the family during the difficult period.

The revelations have sparked conversations online, with some questioning why financial assistance was difficult to access when Kagema was still alive, despite the huge support being mobilised following his death.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.