MADOLLAR MAPESA rescues a Nigerian man blackmailed by a LADY who visited him for paid MECHI - Claims she screamed, demanded 100K and called cops (VIDEO)

Sunday, August 16, 2026 - Controversial social media personality Madollar Mapesa has narrated a dramatic incident involving a Nigerian man and a city slay queen following a private encounter at an apartment in Lavington, Nairobi.
According to Madollar, the woman had met the Nigerian man
for paid “mechi”, with the two agreeing on a payment of Ksh 12,000.
He claims that after the encounter, a disagreement arose
when the woman demanded Ksh 100,000, leading to a confrontation at the
apartment.
Madollar alleges that the woman subsequently made serious
accusations against the Nigerian man, prompting police officers to respond to
the scene.
He claims the man had already been handcuffed when he was
contacted by one of the officers present.
According to Madollar, he arrived at the apartment and
insisted that the woman's claims should be subjected to proper medical
examination and investigation.
He alleges that medical checks did not support some of the
claims and that communication between the two individuals suggested that their
encounter had initially been consensual.
Madollar further claimed that he lodged a complaint with the
Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) over the conduct of some of the
officers involved.
He argued that police officers should conduct thorough
investigations and establish the facts before forwarding cases to prosecutors.
“Innocent men are rotting in prisons because our law
enforcement are so lazy or arrogant to do their job perfectly,” Madollar said.
Watch the video.
0 Comments