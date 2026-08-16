MADOLLAR MAPESA rescues a Nigerian man blackmailed by a LADY who visited him for paid MECHI - Claims she screamed, demanded 100K and called cops (VIDEO)





Sunday, August 16, 2026 - Controversial social media personality Madollar Mapesa has narrated a dramatic incident involving a Nigerian man and a city slay queen following a private encounter at an apartment in Lavington, Nairobi.

According to Madollar, the woman had met the Nigerian man for paid “mechi”, with the two agreeing on a payment of Ksh 12,000.

He claims that after the encounter, a disagreement arose when the woman demanded Ksh 100,000, leading to a confrontation at the apartment.

Madollar alleges that the woman subsequently made serious accusations against the Nigerian man, prompting police officers to respond to the scene.

He claims the man had already been handcuffed when he was contacted by one of the officers present.

According to Madollar, he arrived at the apartment and insisted that the woman's claims should be subjected to proper medical examination and investigation.

He alleges that medical checks did not support some of the claims and that communication between the two individuals suggested that their encounter had initially been consensual.

Madollar further claimed that he lodged a complaint with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) over the conduct of some of the officers involved.

He argued that police officers should conduct thorough investigations and establish the facts before forwarding cases to prosecutors.

“Innocent men are rotting in prisons because our law enforcement are so lazy or arrogant to do their job perfectly,” Madollar said.

Watch the video.



