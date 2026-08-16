CHARELENE RUTO’s husband ISAYA YUNGE fumes as he responds to claims he fathered a child with a mzungu ex-wife - Issues a stern warning! Kijana Anawaka Moto







Sunday, August 16, 2026 - Charlene Ruto’s newly-wed husband, Isaya Yunge, has broken his silence following viral claims that he fathered a child with a mzungu ex-wife.

The rumours surfaced online after video clips of Isaya bonding with a white child emerged, prompting claims that he had previously been married.

However, Isaya has dismissed the claims, clarifying that the child belongs to his Kenyan brother, Dr David Wachira, who is married to a white woman.

He also criticized bloggers for dragging an innocent child into social media drama and threatened to take action against those spreading the claims.

Isaya has faced increased scrutiny on social media following his highly publicized wedding to President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto.

A section of social media users has been digging into his past and circulating various claims concerning his private life.

However, Isaya appears to have had enough of the rumours, particularly after his niece, an innocent child, was dragged into the online controversy.

Check out his post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.