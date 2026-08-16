Kenyan man in U.S goes viral over his striking resemblance to former Deputy President RIGATHI Gachagua (VIDEO)





Sunday, August 16, 2026 – A Kenyan man based in the United States has gone viral on social media over his uncanny resemblance to former Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a viral video, a bemused Kenyan man is seen meeting the lookalike in Seattle, Washington, before recording him while expressing his disbelief at the striking resemblance.

From his physical appearance to his mannerisms, the man bears an uncanny likeness to the vocal politician, leaving many social media users convinced that he could easily pass for Gachagua’s twin.

The video has sparked hilarious reactions online, with netizens sharing jokes about the remarkable resemblance.

Some humorously claimed that the man “looks more like Rigathi than Rigathi looks like himself.”

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.