Kilimani woman seeks shelter in a friend’s house in Shauri Moyo after being violently attacked by husband - Claims they had a church wedding! “Alinishikia Kisu” (VIDEO)





Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - A woman identified as Velma is seeking shelter at a friend's house in Shauri Moyo, a low-end city estate, after being violently assaulted by her husband.

She reached out to renowned social media personality and activist Derrick Mbugua and narrated her marital woes.

The woman claimed that she got married in a church wedding about a year ago.

However, her husband, who comes from a rich background in Kilimani and lives with his parents, became abusive.

She recently walked out of their home in the leafy suburb and sought shelter at a friend's house after he violently attacked her.

She further alleged that he threatened her with a knife during the domestic scuffle, forcing her to flee for her dear life.

Despite reporting the matter to the police, no action was taken against her abusive husband.

Interestingly, when Derrick called her husband, he claimed that he thought she had relocated to the USA.

Watch the full video below.



