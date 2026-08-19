SHOCK as Kayole man kills himself, wife and child after dousing their rented house with petrol (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - A tragic incident has left the Kayole Masimba area in Nairobi in shock after a man identified as Peter Mburu set his rented house on fire, killing himself, his wife Damaris Mueni Mwende, and their young child Ethan Mburu.

The arson incident occurred on August 9, 2026, at around 1 am.

Neighbours were awakened by flames as the house went up in flames, with the family trapped inside.

It remains unclear why Peter Mburu decided to buy petrol and burn himself together with his wife and innocent child while they were asleep.

The three were rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital, then referred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) the same night for specialized treatment.

However, the child succumbed to the burns at around 3 pm on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

The husband passed away later that night at around 10 pm at KNH.

The wife, Damaris, fought for her life for several days but sadly succumbed to her injuries on the morning of Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Damaris was an orphan who had faced immense challenges from birth.

She was left without a mother at just two years old and was born HIV positive.

Despite these hardships, she was described as a real fighter who had overcome so much in life, only to meet her tragic end at the hands of her husband at her prime, along with her young child.

The case was reported and responded to by Soweto Police Station, and investigations into the motive behind the shocking incident are ongoing.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.