Drunk With Power? VIDEO of Kericho Governor ERIC MUTAI making his way to the office in style sparks reactions! Bodyguard Anaruka Kama Panya





Monday, August 17, 2026 - A video showing Kericho Governor Eric Mutai pulling threatrics as he makes his way to the office has left netizens talking, with some questioning whether he is drunk with power.

In the video widely shared on social media, Mutai is seen arriving at his office in his official vehicle.

His bodyguard quickly jumps out of the moving vehicle like a commando as the vehicle comes to a screeching stop.

He then opens the door for the governor, who steps out and makes his way to the office, while a uniformed police officer stands by and salutes him.

The dramatic arrival has sparked numerous reactions online, with some social media users making fun of the governor's theatrics while others used the video to criticise his leadership.

“Nothing to show for his leadership-his development record is practically nonexistent, unless kukunywa now counts as development.

"Hopefully, come 2027, people will have learnt something: avoid sympathy voting and learn to differentiate between good English orators and genuinely good leaders,” a social media user wrote.

“Hiyo mbwembwe yote ndio aende azunguke kwa kiti akiscroll TikTok asubuhi mzima,” another user wrote.

Watch the trending video.



