Kisii man arrested for masquerading as a Catholic Priest - He had been administering sacraments and performing priestly duties without authorization (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - The Catholic Diocese of Lodwar has issued an urgent warning to the general public, clergy, and congregants about a man posing as a Catholic priest.

In an official notice, Bishop Rt. Rev. John Mbinda, C.S.Sp., disowned Rev. Fr. Jones Bogonko Onchonga as a Catholic priest, accusing him of administering sacraments and performing priestly duties without authorization.

The Diocese further accused him of using falsified Church documents while conducting activities in the name of the Catholic Church.

Sources indicate that the man, who is reportedly married with two children and based in Kisii, has been taken into police custody.

Below are photos of the fake priest.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.