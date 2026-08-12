Kiambu County surgeon arrested over wife’s murder was being subjected to physical abuse and even reported her to the police - New evidence shows





Wednesday, August 12, 2026 - New evidence has emerged in the case involving Dr. Dennis Masoba Nyambane, a Kiambu County surgeon who is currently detained over the murder of his wife, Mary Mwende Mutie.

The evidence, comprising photographs and text message exchanges shared by a close colleague, suggests that Dr. Nyambane had been subjected to prolonged physical and emotional abuse in the months preceding the tragic incident.

According to a fellow surgeon, photographs show injuries Dr. Nyambane sustained after he was attacked with a hammer by his now-deceased wife in May 2026.

The colleague also shared text message exchanges which point to a troubled relationship marked by emotional pressure, intimidation and financial demands.

The colleague had reportedly advised Nyambane to walk away from the toxic marriage and raise his child single-handedly.

Nyambane was arrested after stabbing his wife to death following a domestic dispute at their residential apartment.

Below are the private messages between Nyambane and a close friend, which paint a picture of a man who was suffering at the hands of his abusive wife.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.