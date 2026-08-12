Kiambu County surgeon arrested over wife’s murder was being subjected to physical abuse and even reported her to the police - New evidence shows

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 - New evidence has emerged in the case involving Dr. Dennis Masoba Nyambane, a Kiambu County surgeon who is currently detained over the murder of his wife, Mary Mwende Mutie.
The evidence, comprising photographs and text message
exchanges shared by a close colleague, suggests that Dr. Nyambane had been
subjected to prolonged physical and emotional abuse in the months preceding the
tragic incident.
According to a fellow surgeon, photographs show injuries Dr.
Nyambane sustained after he was attacked with a hammer by his now-deceased wife
in May 2026.
The colleague also shared text message exchanges which point
to a troubled relationship marked by emotional pressure, intimidation and
financial demands.
The colleague had reportedly advised Nyambane to walk away
from the toxic marriage and raise his child single-handedly.
Nyambane was arrested after stabbing his wife to death
following a domestic dispute at their residential apartment.
Below are the private messages between Nyambane and a close friend, which paint a picture of a man who was suffering at the hands of his abusive wife.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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