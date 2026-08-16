Former CS AISHA JUMWA hits back at Health CS ADEN DUALE over illiterate jibe





Sunday, August 16, 2026 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa has fired back at Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale after he claimed she struggled to read Cabinet papers during their time in government.

Duale, speaking at a recent public forum, alleged that he often had to assist Jumwa in understanding official documents.

“Do not be threatened by one of your sisters who has lost her way.

"I used to sit next to Aisha Jumwa in the Cabinet and help her read Cabinet papers. She could not even explain them.

"I felt embarrassed,” he said.

Jumwa dismissed the remarks as false and insulting, insisting that Duale rarely interacted with her in Cabinet.

She recalled only one occasion when he confronted her, following a meeting she arranged between Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and President William Ruto.

“I once sat with you in the Cabinet, and there was never a day you spoke to me, except for that one day when I took Hassan Joho to meet President William Ruto,” Jumwa said.

According to her, the subsequent Cabinet session was when Duale accused her of bringing Joho, whom he described as “a drug baron and an illiterate”, to State House.

Jumwa alleged that Duale used bitter and insulting language and dismissed her attempts to explain her decision.

“The following day, we had a Cabinet meeting, and that was the day you spoke to me with a lot of bitterness and insults,” she added.

Jumwa further accused Duale of hypocrisy, arguing that his criticism was inconsistent with his conduct in government.

“Such hypocrisy will not help you, nor will it help anyone who sees you as a pillar of support,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.