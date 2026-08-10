ISAYA YUNGE thanks President RUTO after receiving his blessing to marry his daughter, CHARLENE – “Asante Baba”





Tuesday, August 11, 2026 - Tanzanian tech entrepreneur Isaya Yunge has publicly expressed gratitude to President William Ruto after receiving his blessing to marry his daughter, Charlene Chelagat.

Taking to social media on Monday evening, August 10, 2026, Yunge shared a moving message, addressing Ruto as “Baba” and quoting Psalm 3:3:

“But You, O Lord, are a shield for me, my glory and the lifter of my head. Psalm 3.3, Asante Baba @williamsamoeiruto, “Yunge wrote.

The post followed the couple’s traditional wedding ceremony held on Saturday, August 8, at President Ruto’s lavish home in Kilgoris, Narok County.

The event marked a significant milestone in their relationship, especially since Charlene had kept her romantic life private.

Yunge had hitherto publicly expressed his affection for Charlene after their lavish engagement ceremony, describing her as his good thing.

“My beloved, thank you, Heavenly Father, for blessing me with Your precious daughter. God gave me His best when He gave me you.

“Charlene, you are my good thing—my answered prayer and my greatest earthly gift.

“I will spend forever honoring you.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.