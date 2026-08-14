Hapa Kuna Mtu Anagongewa Kama Mayai - Nosy neighbour records a video of a lady screaming loudly during MECHI





Friday, August 14, 2026 - A nosy neighbour stood outside another neighbour’s house after noticing a young lady entering the premises and recorded a video as she screamed loudly during an intense mechi session.

The lady appeared to be a campus student and might have lied to her boyfriend that she was visiting a friend.

The man who had invited her to his house wasted no time as he “worked on her” thoroughly during the private encounter.

Below is the video posted on social media by a nosy neighbour.

"Babe he is just a friend"

Her Also: when is he chilling with her male bestie😄💔 pic.twitter.com/V9ZOkgTX86 — BILL  (@Bill_Valar) August 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.