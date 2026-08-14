Three LADIES caught stealing in a boutique given a dog’s beating - Hawa Hawatawahi Rudia Wizi (VIDEO)





Friday, August 14, 2026 - A video has emerged showing the moment three ladies were caught stealing from a boutique before being subjected to a vicious beating.

The suspects had reportedly entered the boutique disguised as ordinary customers, but their plan went wrong after the boutique owner caught them red-handed.

The owner, a Somali woman, called several men who arrived at the scene armed with nyahunyos and whipped the women repeatedly.

The ladies are seen wailing and pleading for mercy as the men continued with the assault.

Despite their pleas, the men continued beating them as the situation escalated.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.