Former CAS DAVID OSIANY exposed for cheating on his wife with a Mombasa Road-based Luo lady, even as he pretends to be a perfect husband on social media - Sneaks to her house in the evenings







Tuesday, August 25, 2026 - Former Chief Administrative Secretary David Osiany has once again been accused of cheating on his wife, Syombua, with a source claiming that he has a side chick who lives along Mombasa Road.

The source reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea platform and alleged that Osiany regularly sneaks to the woman’s apartment in the evenings.

“The guy comes in the evening to see the chic. The chic is so clingy,” the source claimed, adding that the woman also frequently rides in Osiany’s black Toyota Land Cruiser.

This is not the first time Osiany has been accused of being unfaithful to his wife, despite portraying himself as the perfect husband on social media, where he frequently shares public displays of affection with Syombua.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.