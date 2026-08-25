Chepchikoni Eateries CEO, HODIAH CHEPCHIRCHIR, accused of snatching someone’s husband, an ordinary mechanic, after her marriage crumbled - Amemueka





Tuesday, August 25, 2026 - Hodiah Chepchirchir, the CEO of Chepchikoni Eateries, has been accused of being a homewrecker after her highly publicized marriage crumbled.

According to a neighbour, Chepchirchir snatched a married man, described as a mechanic, forcing him to leave his wife.

The man has reportedly been staying at Chepchirchir’s home together with his son.

Chepchirchir is a successful entrepreneur who runs a chain of eateries across the city.

She was previously married in a highly publicised church wedding, but the marriage crumbled amid allegations of infidelity.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.