Chepchikoni Eateries CEO, HODIAH CHEPCHIRCHIR, accused of snatching someone’s husband, an ordinary mechanic, after her marriage crumbled - Amemueka

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 - Hodiah Chepchirchir, the CEO of Chepchikoni Eateries, has been accused of being a homewrecker after her highly publicized marriage crumbled.
According to a neighbour, Chepchirchir snatched a married
man, described as a mechanic, forcing him to leave his wife.
The man has reportedly been staying at Chepchirchir’s home
together with his son.
Chepchirchir is a successful entrepreneur who runs a chain of eateries across the city.
She was previously married in a highly publicised church wedding, but the marriage crumbled amid allegations of infidelity.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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