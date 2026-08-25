Alinikula bila ‘SI-DIH’ - LADY narrates her private escapade with a MUBABA at Ruiru Bypass! Confesses they did it in his car and gave her Ksh 5,000 (VIDEO)

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 - A lady took to TikTok Live and stunned viewers after narrating her private encounter with a “Mubaba”.
She
claimed that the man approached her after seeing her post on social media
pleading for Ksh3,000 to pay her rent.
According
to the lady, the man slid into her DMs and invited her to Kamakis Bypass, where
they had “paid mechi” inside his vehicle.
She
claimed that after she arrived, the man sent her Ksh5,000 and instructed her to
buy HIV test kits and P2s from a nearby chemist.
She
said she followed his instructions before returning to the vehicle, where they
had a ‘good time”
The
lady said her desperate financial situation led her to the encounter after her house was locked for rent arrears.
Listen to her confession.
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