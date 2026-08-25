Alinikula bila ‘SI-DIH’ - LADY narrates her private escapade with a MUBABA at Ruiru Bypass! Confesses they did it in his car and gave her Ksh 5,000 (VIDEO)





Tuesday, August 25, 2026 - A lady took to TikTok Live and stunned viewers after narrating her private encounter with a “Mubaba”.

She claimed that the man approached her after seeing her post on social media pleading for Ksh3,000 to pay her rent.

According to the lady, the man slid into her DMs and invited her to Kamakis Bypass, where they had “paid mechi” inside his vehicle.

She claimed that after she arrived, the man sent her Ksh5,000 and instructed her to buy HIV test kits and P2s from a nearby chemist.

She said she followed his instructions before returning to the vehicle, where they had a ‘good time”

The lady said her desperate financial situation led her to the encounter after her house was locked for rent arrears.

Listen to her confession.



