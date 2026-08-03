EXPOSED! Man captured on camera pickpocketing DENNIS ITUMBI’s girlfriend TINA CLARA at Expressway Lounge and stealing her phone (VIDEO)





Monday, August 3, 2026 - Popular Kamba actress and Dennis Itumbi’s girlfriend, Tina Clara, lost her phone to a suspected pickpocket during an event at Expressway Lounge.

A video circulating online shows Tina enjoying herself at the venue, seemingly unaware that a man standing close to her was targeting her phone.

The suspect is seen carefully reaching into her pocket before making away with the device without attracting immediate attention.

Tina only realized her phone was missing moments later, by which time the suspect had already disappeared.

The CCTV footage has since been shared widely on social media as efforts continue to identify and trace the suspect.



