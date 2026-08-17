Amekuja Na Polisi - Long-distance matatu driver records a video of his cheating wife storming their matrimonial home at night in the company of cops to harass him! Ndoa Zina Maneno (VIDEO)





Monday, August 17, 2026 - A long-distance matatu driver has taken to social media to air his marital woes after his estranged wife stormed their matrimonial home in the company of police officers, seeking to have him arrested.

According to the man, a dispute arose between him and his wife after he snooped through her phone and discovered conversations that made him suspect she was being unfaithful.

After confronting her over the cheating allegations, the woman left their rented house and went to a nearby police station, where she reported that her husband had assaulted her.

She later returned to the house accompanied by police officers and attempted to force her way inside.

In the video, a tense standoff ensues between the husband, his estranged wife and the officers as the situation becomes heated.

The man alleges that his wife had also been involved in extra-marital affairs with some of the officers and was using them to mistreat and intimidate him.

He insisted that although he and his wife had quarreled after he confronted her over infidelity, he did not assault her.

Their children, who were in the house when the argument occurred, also claimed that their father did not beat their mother as she had alleged.

The officers were heard hurling insults at the man as the situation escalated.

Watch the full video.



