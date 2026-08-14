Drama as detectives raid a bungalow in Kajiado and rescue two Indian nationals kidnapped shortly after arriving at JKIA - Abductors demanded Ksh 4.1 Million ransom (PHOTOs)

Friday, August 14, 2026 - A dramatic intelligence-led operation in Kajiado South has led to the rescue of two Indian nationals who were kidnapped shortly after arriving at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).
Detectives
from the Operations Support Unit (OSU) also arrested three Pakistani nationals
suspected of holding the two men hostage while demanding a ransom from their
relatives in India.
The
victims, identified as Sandeep Sandeep and Ishwar Singh, arrived at JKIA on
August 10, 2026, and were cleared through Immigration at approximately 2:50 pm.
According
to investigators, the two walked out of the airport shortly after completing
immigration procedures and were received by two men.
The four
reportedly boarded a white Nissan Note and drove away from the airport.
However,
detectives quickly picked up crucial investigative leads and began tracking
their movements.
The trail
eventually led investigators to a bungalow located within Tumaini Estate in
Nkoroi, Kajiado South, where detectives conducted a search.
The
operation yielded a major breakthrough after the officers discovered the two
missing Indian nationals inside one of the bedrooms.
The
victims were found with their hands and legs bound and were reportedly in a
visibly distressed state.
Three
Pakistani nationals found inside the house were immediately arrested.
They were
identified as Shahzad Haroon, Tariq Muhammad Muneeb and Hassan Waqar.
Investigations
further established that the suspects had allegedly contacted the victims'
family members in India through WhatsApp and demanded USD 32,000, equivalent to
approximately Ksh4.1 million, for their release.
During
the operation, detectives also recovered the victims' mobile phones, which had
reportedly been hidden in a bush about two kilometres from the bungalow.
The three
suspects remain in custody as detectives process them for arraignment.
Investigators are also
piecing together the circumstances surrounding the abduction and pursuing
additional leads into a suspected kidnapping-for-ransom network.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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