City slay queens who sell MECHI gang up against fraudster, MADOLLAR MAPESA, after a video of him kicking out a LADY from his moving car went viral - Blacklist him from their services





Friday, August 14, 2026 - City slay queens who sell “mechi” for survival have reportedly ganged up against city fraudster Madollar Mapesa following a recent incident in which he was captured on camera kicking a lady out of his moving vehicle after a disagreement.

The ladies claim that Madollar has a habit of mistreating women he books for “mechi”, alleging that the recent incident was not an isolated case.

They have now threatened to blacklist him from their services and reportedly plan to warn others against dealing with him.

However, Madollar remains defiant and has threatened to expose the ladies who have formed WhatsApp groups where they solicit men for money.

The latest drama comes after a video showing Madollar kicking a lady out of his vehicle went viral on social media, sparking widespread reactions.





Watch the viral video of Madollar kicking the lady out of his vehicle if you missed it.